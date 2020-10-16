QUINCY — No serious injuries were reported in a car-tractor collision Friday morning on U.S. 24.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said that a 2005 Ford F-150 driven by Kody Totten, 24, of Hannibal, Mo., was traveling west on U.S. 24 at 8:43 a.m. near North 60th Street, and attempted to pass a tractor with an attached mower driven by David Dedert, 58, of Quincy.
Totten, who was wearing a seat belt, rear-ended the tractor, causing it to overturn. Neither Totten nor Dedert required hospitalization.
Totten was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions.