QUINCY — One of the next projects Adams County officials are hoping to fund with American Rescue Plan Act dollars is a series of jury courtroom technology upgrades at the courthouse.
The Adams County Judicial Department is requesting about $200,000 for upgrades that could allow for simplified remote appearances and evidence presentation during trials and hearings.
In a letter to Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin dated Feb. 10, Circuit Judge Scott Larson said the legal system required significant changes and adaptations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This made remote hearings in civil and criminal court much more common.
After submitting bid proposals, Larson said Nomad Systems was chosen as the vendor at a cost of about $185,000. Another $16,000 would be paid to MAC’s Limited Electrical Contractors to install hardware components and upgrade the electrical system as needed.
Nomad’s proposal would include ceiling-mounted video projectors, fixed video screens, updated ceiling speakers and two mobile audiovisual podiums that can operate the other equipment.
“This bring-your-own-device system alleviates the county from having to purchase and upgrade specific software presentation systems,” Larson wrote. “In two of the three courtrooms, the system will allow for a witness to annotate (or) draw using a touch screen monitor while testifying.”
Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider said upgrades such as these have been needed for a long time and this is another project made possible through ARPA.
“If we had this a year ago, we would’ve used and it and continued to use it a lot,” Snider said.
The Adams County Judicial Court previously received funding for two mobile Zoom courts consisting of a 65-inch smart TV, a Logitech videoconferencing system, digital camera and Microsoft Surface laptop.
Larson said in the letter that these technology improvements are increasingly necessary and will be a permanent replacement of existing equipment. Mobile Zoom carts also could be used for other non-jury courtrooms.
“In the last few years, most criminal jury trials have presented video from law enforcement in-car cameras and surveillance footage,” Larson wrote. “Civil jury trials use PowerPoint presentations to present to the jurors everything from contracts, emails, and text messages to medical records.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.