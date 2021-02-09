QUINCY — A $200,000 grant awarded to Adams County under the Strong Communities Program may be used as an investment for a land bank in western Illinois.
During Tuesday's Adams County Board meeting, Finance Committee chair Bret Austin said the county's application for the grant was tasked to be part of the formation of a land bank, which is a development tool designed to streamline the process of acquiring blighted properties and restoring them to a productive use as opposed to cycling them through the county's tax sale process.
"The thought is that Two Rivers (Regional Council of Public Officials) would be the administrator of that and they are working on developing an intergovernmental agreement with Adams County, the city of Quincy and themselves," Austin said.
A feasibility study performed last year by Evanston-based Teska Associates determined that the western Illinois region contains enough blighted property to create a land bank.
"Our goal would be to have a countywide program and also the city would be involved for those (properties) located within the home rule limits of the city of Quincy," Austin said.
The Strong Communities Program is an initiative dedicated to community revitalization efforts in areas where local governments may lack the capital needed to address blighted properties. The city of Quincy also was awarded $165,600 from the program for the rehabilitation of blighted properties.
The county board also approved the permanent relocation of Lima Township Hall's polling location to Lima Village Hall, 419 N. Washington St. on Tuesday.
The closure of the Adams County Clerk's Office to all non-election-related business on Feb. 22 and primary election day on Feb. 23 also was approved.