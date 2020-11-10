QUINCY — An $18.21 million general fund spending plan for the 2021 fiscal year, which is roughly 5.8% more than the current year budget, was approved without opposition by the Adams County Board on Tuesday.
County general fund revenues are approximately $17.1 million for 2021, roughly $625,000 more than the 2020 budget.
Finance committee chairman Bret Austin said one highlight of this year’s budget was the county’s ability to reduce negative balances in other funds. On Nov. 30 of last year, Austin said the ambulance service line fund was roughly $2 million in the negative.
“That fund is comingled with a lot of other funds so it wasn’t like we were bouncing checks at the ambulance department, but it was certainly a drag on our budget,” Austin said.
But by Nov. 30 of this year, Austin said the negative balance will be reduced to about $500,000.
But after addressing immediate concerns from other balances, Austin said one concern is diminished county general fund and capital expense reserves.
Austin said two months worth of funds would be a healthy balance. Therefore, the county will have to focus next year on building reserve funds from about $600,000 to $1.2 million.
“And those would make our county much healthier financially, which is our task, and also would satisfy what some of the auditors that have looked at the county have said, which is ‘you’re doing good on the today but you need to look forward to the tomorrow,’” Austin said.
The county’s property tax levy will be enacted in December, but based on the county’s equalized assessed valuation, the levy will be flat and remain the same as last year, according to Austin. This doesn’t necessarily mean that a property owner’s tax bill will stay the same next year, depending on the levies passed by other local governing bodies.