QUINCY — Talent acquisition, retail attraction and a handful of manufacturing and industrial projects were among the 2021 goals highlighted in the Greater River Economic Development Foundation’s annual report.
GREDF President Marcel Wagner said the Newcomer Quincy Concierge Program will be one of the steps the foundation will take to draw people to Quincy.
“Attracting new talent from former Quincy residents and major cities is at the core of this mandate,” Wagner said.
The concierge program will be two-fold. GREDF will provide local information to potential residents, such as the cost of living and locations of area schools, at livequincy.com. There will also be a team of staff members that would work one-on-one with visitors to show all of the advantages Quincy has to offer.
GREDF also will be partnering with Avance USA, a workforce consultant dedicated to recruiting talent from Puerto Rico.
“It’s not just about recruiting people,” said Jennifer Andrade, president of Avance USA. “You can do marketing and recruit people every day of the week but if you can’t help them (and) if you don’t have a plan for integrating into the community for the long-term retention, then sometimes your efforts are futile.”
Wagner also reported that a number of projects will be announced in 2021, including two manufacturing projects, a logistics project and a new barge service. On top of that, GREDF is partnering with the city of Quincy on a retail attraction program, which would involve the repurposing of big box retailer space along Broadway that remains unoccupied.
This also is a goal for the city’s 45x30 plan, a multi-faceted effort to increase the city’s population to 45,000 by the year 2030. One of the incentives being offered in this localized plan is a locally administered grant offered to retailers who would take the place of closed and empty storefronts on Broadway.
The presentation, which was made available on Wednesday, is one of several events GREDF has organized over the past year to be conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MakerFest, an annual expo in October that allows regional companies to showcase opportunities for high school students, had to provide content on online platforms in 2020.
The year before, about 400 students were able to meet one on one with these companies. But this year, Tara Hanson, chair of the Adams County Works Transition Planning Team, said there were at least 10 businesses, schools and trades that posted videos about their function and what they offered to students.
“With it virtual and it being recorded and out on YouTube, then students can review it either with their parents or on their own time and pick up information that they may not have received in the in-person experience,” Hanson said.
Wagner said the status of COVID-19 will determine whether any events scheduled for this year will be virtual.