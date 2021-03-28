QUINCY — Strong motor fuel tax revenue and consistent capital spending will help to fund numerous infrastructure projects in Quincy this year.
Quincy Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said in a presentation to the city council that between the 2010 and 2014 fiscal year, capital spending was on a downward trend but it has been on the rise ever since.
Proposed capital spending for the upcoming fiscal year will be just under $6.7 million.
“That’s a good thing at least for maintaining our infrastructure,” Conte said. “The problem is that even though we have been doing a better job on spending capital, we still are losing ground.”
Conte estimated that the city is short $2 million in capital spending for infrastructure maintenance each year, which means the city needs to find new revenue sources or explore innovative ways to extend the life of pavement.
In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, Conte said Quincy is seeing a substantial increase in motor fuel tax revenue due to the state raising tax rates last year. The city is proposing about $2.6 million in motor fuel tax revenue for capital projects, according to Conte.
On Monday, Conte summarized a handful of 2021 projects planned for each ward, including improvements to Maine Street from 24th to 30th for about $720,000.
One of the biggest projects in the first ward is the reconstruction of North 16th Street between Locust and Seminary, which would include water main replacement and the construction of storm sewers. Conte estimated that this project would run through November.
The Quincy City Council has approved an $815,000 bid from Liberty-based D and L Excavating for the project, which Conte said has been a priority for several years.
One planned Ward 2 project is North Second Street from College to Oak. Conte said the surface is severely deteriorating and the abandoned railroad tracks have become an issue for truck traffic.
A roughly $600,000 project is planned to remove the abandoned tracks, replace the water main, address a sewer overflow and perform resurfacing.
In the third ward, a mill and overlay will be performed on North 26th Street from Cedar to Cherry for about $150,000.
About $250,000 in motor fuel tax funds will be used to perform mill and overlay on South 22nd Street between Jackson and Harrison.
Conte said Cheswick Road in the fifth ward has experienced drainage issues causing serious deterioration. Fixing the drainage and resurfacing the road will cost about $270,000.
“I can’t underscore enough how important drainage is to prolonging street life,” Conte said.
In Ward 6, Adams Street from 14th to 16th will be resurfaced and storm sewer will be constructed. This will cost about $700,000.
Ohio Street from Eighth to Ninth will be resurfaced. The water main and manholes also will be replaced for about $350,000 in total.