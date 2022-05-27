2022 Memorial Day ceremony a time to 'remember and reminisce'

QUINCY — For the first time in three years, the Illinois Veterans Home was able to hold a Memorial Day ceremony with no COVID-related restrictions to attendance.
During Friday’s memorial service outside Markword Infirmary, Veterans Home Administrator Troy Culbertson said the occasion marks a time to remember, reflect and reminisce on why Memorial Day is such an honor for veterans.
A few weeks ago, a special celebration in Smith Hall was held to reunite the family of a fallen soldier in Vietnam with the soldier’s lost dog tags. Culbertson commended that ceremony as well as the roughly 100 volunteers who placed flags on the graves at Sunset Cemetery a couple days ago as moments that should overshadow the evils in the world.
“And I congratulate the American Legion for leading that because I find that a very critical and important event because it creates the ability to remember and reminisce in young people’s minds,” Culbertson said.
This year’s featured speaker, Roger Schwengel, served in the reserve components of the U.S. Army for 14 years and the Air National Guard for six years.
In 2002, Schwengel’s unit was activated for 90 days of active duty in support of Operation Southern Watch in Kuwait. He also volunteered for another tour of active duty in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Qatar in 2004.
Former IVHQ adjutant Dawn Whitcomb said Schwengel played a vital role in the development and design of the veterans home’s newly constructed committal shelter, columbarium and a section of realignment of headstones at Sunset Cemetery.
“And without Roger’s perseverance and dedication, Sunset Cemetery would not be where it is in continuing to honor our fallen heroes,” Whitcomb said.
Schwengel said when he returned from active duty in 2005 at the age of 59, he realized that he missed the camaraderie he had from his former unit. However, he found that sense of camaraderie with the American Legion Post 37 and said that the future looks bright for the Illinois Veterans Home with all of the improvements that are being made.
“It has been an honor and a privilege and my pleasure to be a volunteer here at IVHQ and I will continue as long as I’m able,” Schwengel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.