QUINCY — The Bring Events to Quincy, or BET on Q, committee voted Wednesday to award $25,000 for RiverFest, a three-day music festival that will be held in Lincoln Park Aug. 4 to 6.
The funding will be contingent on the passage of Quincy’s fiscal 2023 budget, which the City Council will vote on later this month.
With this contribution, the committee has authorized about $32,000 out of the $100,000 the program is expected to receive in the fiscal 2023 budget. The other $7,500 would cover the remainder of an $18,000 request for Quincy Freedom Fest.
RiverFest was relocated to Quincy from Fort Madison, Iowa, this year due riverfront construction.
Charles Craft, executive director of RiverFest, said he plans to bring the event back to Quincy in 2023.
“Our intent is to stay here in Quincy and then make the event a different day and have a different event in Fort Madison,” Craft said.
According to the application, the total budget for the event is $288,000.
Although the application estimated the attendance to be 3,000 to 4,000 each day, Craft said it will be difficult to gauge ticket sales in Quincy since it is a new market.
Community Development Planner Jason Parrott said the event has received the highest score of any application to come before the committee based on the BET on Q program’s scoring matrix, which evaluates a proposal’s marketing budget, projected hotel stays, attendance and other factors to determine the overall success.
However, staff would be concerned about awarding so much of its budget ahead of the upcoming fiscal year and limiting the opportunity for other event planners to submit applications in the future, Parrott added.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said Riverfront has the potential of being one of the biggest events Quincy will host in 2022.
“(Craft) has been successful with this event, which is his child, and I don’t know of anyone of the entrepreneurial type who wants to see his child fail,” Troup said.
Headliners of RiverFest will include the alt-rock band Badflower, country music artist Chris Cagle and singer Tommy Vext.
Additional artists will include the rock bands 10 Years, Through Fire, Any Given Sin, Stars in Toledo and Etched in Embers as well as country artists Callista Clark and Lily Rose.
A late-night entertainment tent also will feature performances by Ghost of Judas, the Red Lips and the Boys.
