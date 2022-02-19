QUINCY — Low-income families struggling to keep up with water and sewer bills may be eligible for grant assistance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
On Monday, the Quincy City Council approved a vendor agreement between the city and the Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials to assist households with the payment of their water and sewer bills.
Becky Pruden, community services director for Two Rivers Regional Council, said about $262,000 is available for residents of Adams, Brown, Pike and Schuyler counties over the next two years.
“It doesn’t matter what water district they’re with in those four counties,” Pruden said. “We’ll be able to assist them.”
Eligible applicants could receive as much as $1,500 but can only request assistance once for their water and sewer bills respectively over the two-year period.
Residents wishing to apply should bring the Social Security cards of all household members, income for the past 30 days and their current water bill. If residents owe under $250, they must also bring a disconnection notice.
Residents who have received aid through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program would meet income eligibility requirements but still need to fill out an application, Pruden said.
As the vendor of the agreement, the city of Quincy must provide an invoice clearly stating the cost of water or wastewater service and fees, accept benefit checks and vouchers on behalf of eligible households and immediately apply the benefit payment to the customer’s current or past due bill.
Applications are available at Two Rivers offices in Quincy, 706 Maine; Mount Sterling, 206 SW Cross St.; Pittsfield, 120 S. Madison and Rushville, 233 N. Congress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.