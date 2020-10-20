STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department announced 27 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday but reported slight drops in active cases and hospitalizations.
Active cases went from 229 on Monday to 226 Tuesday. Hospitalizations dropped from 49 to 45. The age of hospitalized patients ranges from the 40s to the 90s. Eight individuals currently are in the intensive care unit.
The new cases are two males and one female between the ages of 10 and 19, two women in their 20s, five women in their 30s, one man and two women in their 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man and five women in their 60s, one man and five women in their 70s and one woman in her 80s. The total number of positive cases in the county stands at 1,651.
Pike County, Ill, cases also dropped. Only five cases were reported on Tuesday, compared with the 31 reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations also dropped from 10 to eight.
The Brown County Health Department alerted residents of public COVID-19 exposure at the Double K Firearms Auction in Mt. Sterling on Sunday. Visitors are asked to monitor their health and seek testing if they exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing at Mount Sterling’s Emergency Services Building, 835 Route 24 West, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Two new cases were confirmed by the Hancock County Health Department: a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s. This brings the total case count to 300 with 40 active cases.
In Missouri, Marion County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases: six men between 30 and 90 and five women between 20 and 60. Active cases rose to 94 with five hospitalizations.
The Lewis County Health Department confirmed two new cases: two individuals in their 20s. The total number of cases is now 240 with 40 active cases.
Monroe County hit a new daily high on Tuesday with 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases. A total of 13 cases have been asymptomatic and 104 out of 138 total patients have recovered.
The Knox County Health Department confirmed one additional COVID-19 case, bringing the total to 60. As of Tuesday, there are six active cases.
Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Clark County on Tuesday. Eight hospitalizations and 35 active cases also were reported.
In Pike County, Mo., there are 29 active cases as of Tuesday and 362 total cases.