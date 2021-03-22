QUINCY — Bids for three infrastructure projects totaling about $3.1 million were approved by the Quincy City Council on Monday.
The first bid was from Liberty-based D and L Excavating in the amount of about $815,000 for reconstruction of North 16th Street from Locust Street to Seminary Road.
Quincy Director of Utilities and Engineering Jeffrey Conte said this project has been a priority for the city’s first ward for several years.
“The pavement is completely deteriorated,” Conte said. “The reason for that is it’s a rural section in the city, and the drainage off of there has caused substantial damage.”
The project will include the construction of storm sewers and water main replacement and could take up to Thanksgiving to be completed, he added.
The second bid was from Macomb-based Laverdiere Construction in the amount of about $1.4 million for the reconstruction of Jersey Street from Fourth to Fifth streets.
Conte said if this project can start in late April, it should be finished in August.
The third bid was from Rees Construction Co. in the amount of nearly $900,000 for improvements to Maine Street between 24th and 30th streets.
Conte said the project will begin some time in May. However, roads will not be closed until school is out.
This project is expected to be completed before school resumes in the fall, according to Conte.