QUINCY —
Three Adams County projects have been deemed as eligible for American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funding.
After receiving the first half of its $12.3 million in ARPA funding earlier in the year, the Adams County Board hired Bellwether LLC to evaluate various projects’ eligibility for the federal relief.
Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said around 20 proposals were submitted for consideration, five of which were given a “hard no” by Bellwether.
“We threw out cooperative street repair with the city of Quincy (and) that was a no, riverfront was a no (and) anything that related to, like, a hardened infrastructure,” Austin said.
At this point, Austin said the county will be moving forward on three projects approved by Bellwether: a series of IT infrastructure upgrades, an elevator modernization project at the Adams County Courthouse and an HVAC upgrade at the Adams County Health Department building.
Although the IT upgrades were approved without objection, Austin said the elevator and HVAC projects were approved with certain conditions.
The elevator project must show that it will improve the courthouse’s ability to not have groups of people congregate in the courthouse. Austin said that over the last year, two elevators have been down about 75% of the time so the project would prevent people from funneling through one elevator.
Austin added that the HVAC project’s condition was to ensure that best technology was used in the event of a future mass vaccination scenario.
The IT and elevator projects will come before Adams County’s Transportation, Building and Technology Committee next week and the HVAC project will be considered by the health department’s board.