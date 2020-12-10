QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and three COVID-related deaths: a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.
This brings the total number of positive cases in Adams County to 5,261, including 486 active cases and 54 deaths. Currently, 47 people ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s are hospitalized, seven of which are in the intensive care unit.
Rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 will be available at the Quincy Hy-Vee, 1400 Harrison, starting Monday. Patients will be able to receive test results in as little as one to two hours.
Unlike the drive-thru rapid testing services offered by the Adams County Health Department, they Hy-Vee rapid testing drive-thru will come at a cost, which varies by location. Patients must register ahead of time at www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting to schedule a testing time and receive a test voucher number to bring for the appointment.
In Brown County, 24 new COVID-19 cases have been reported since the health department’s last update on Monday. Of those, 64 cases are active, which is the lowest number of reported cases since early November.
The Pike County Health Department confirmed 25 new cases since its last update on Tuesday. A total of 101 cases are active, and 12 people are hospitalized.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department confirmed 22 new cases: six men ranging in age from 20 to 90 and 16 females ranging in age from 10 to 90. The county has confirmed 2,373 COVID-19 cases, including 333 active cases and 22 hospitalizations.
In Lewis County, six additional COVID-19 cases were reported. The total number of cases is at 706, including 70 active cases.
The Clark County Health Department reported no new cases on Wednesday. Active cases dropped to 24 and no hospitalizations were reported.
The Scotland County Health Department only reported one new COVID-19 case since Monday but confirmed an additional death. The total number of cases is at 246, including 15 active cases, three deaths and two hospitalizations.
In Knox County, five additional cases were confirmed. Currently, there are 13 active cases.
Pike County, Mo., announced 140 active cases of COVID-19, nine of which are inmates of the Northeast Correctional Center.