STAFF REPORT
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Three people died in a two-car crash on Pike County Highway 8 on Friday.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to the crash, about 1 mile east of County Highway 7, at 5:03 p.m.
The department said that a 2001 Chevrolet extended-cab truck driven by Randall K. Baughman, 64, of Pittsfield, was traveling east County Highway 8 when it crossed the center line and struck a 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by George E. Ehrheart, 71, of Pittsfield.
Baughman and Ehrheart were pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in Ehrheart’s car, Margaret Shaver, 41, of Pittsfield, was taken to Illini Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit, Pike County EMS, Pittsfield Fire Department, East Pike Fire Department, Air Evac, Pike County Coroner’s Office and Illini Hospital nursing staff assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.