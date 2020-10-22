QUINCY — In an effort to reverse the trend COVID-19 case spikes within Adams County, city and county officials announced a three-pronged mitigation strategy on Thursday that includes long-awaited access to rapid testing equipment.
The approach will consist of continued enforcement of state regulations and encouraged compliance with the mask mandate, the continued utilization of Blessing Hospital’s COVID-19 resources designed for peak times of the virus and the use of rapid testing, which will allow active cases to be identified in 15 minutes.
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said this is a critical point in the county’s battle against COVID-19 and urged individuals to practice physical distancing, handwashing, the wearing of masks and the avoidance of large gatherings.
“Reversing the trend will mean fewer people will be sick, our economy can stay open and that every one of us will be able to enjoy the holidays,” Moore said.
Adams County Health Department Administrator Jerrod Welch said rapid tests are in the process of being deployed to very critical situations in the county. Due to the use of rapid testing and two testing events held by the health department on Friday and Saturday, Welch said he does anticipate a surge in positive cases but encouraged residents to take precautions.
“As we go into the holidays, know the best gift you can give is not COVID,” Welch said.
Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones said it is a violation of Illinois law to not be in compliance with rules and regulations put forth by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“Citations are being written and (COVID regulations) will continue to be enforced by our office as the law requires us to do,” Jones said. “Wearing masks is a small thing. It may be annoying, it may not be something that you want to do but it is the law in Illinois, it is the law for business, it is the law for individuals and we’re encouraging you to do that.”
Illinois statute states that anyone who violates or refuses to obey any rule or regulation of the Department of Public Health shall be deemed guilty of a Class A misdemeanor.
The Adams County Health Department reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. These include one female under the age of 10, five males between 10 and 19, six men and four women in their 20s, four men and one woman in their 30s, two men and two women in their 40s, two men and two women in their 50s, one man and four women in their 60s, two men in their 70s and one man in his 80s.
The county now has 1,734 reported cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths.
There are 269 active cases and 45 hospitalized patients ranging in age from their 30s to their 100s. Seven hospitalized patients are in the intensive care unit.
Maureen Kahn, president and chief executive officer of Blessing Health System and Blessing Hospital, said the hospital has been working since March to prepare for the peak of COVID-19.
“We have enough beds, we have enough staff, we have enough equipment, whether it’s protective equipment for our nurses (or) respirator equipment for our patients,” Kahn said. “We have everything that we need to care for our patients.”