QUINCY — A three-year, $300,000 agreement with the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau to create a multimedia tourism and marketing campaign was unanimously approved by the Quincy City Council Monday.
In a letter to the city council, QACVB Executive Director Holly Cain said that the bureau’s operating budget for three counties was reduced to $173,000 this year. In comparison, Hannibal operates with a $800,000 tourism budget while Decatur, Ill., a city with a similar population base to Quincy, operates with a $425,000 budget.
“We know that nearby communities outside of Illinois are continuing to sell their communities and are outperforming and outselling us by quite a bit,” Cain said. “This program would really help springboard new dollars into our community.”
No money will be used for administrative or ad design costs. Cain said everything will be directed to marketing Quincy.
The plan features several marketing campaigns, including an edgier and progressive “Go Rogue” campaign.
“This is to message (and) to embrace what people are wanting to do right now,” Cain said. “They are wanting to travel and let’s give them that freedom to travel in a safe manner.”
Funds would also go toward a City of Refuge campaign, which involves year-round driving tours that focuses on Quincy’s history in Native American culture, the Mormon community and as part of the Underground Railroad.
In additional to advertising strategies, Cain said there are a few riverfront development opportunities the plan would introduce.
One such idea is the implementation of a new community festival known as FLAVOR Fest, which would take place at Clat Adams Park and celebrate food, wine and cocktails on the last weekend of September. Cain said this festival would require the park district’s approval and depend on outdoor events being permitted once the COVID-19 pandemic dies down.
The plan also calls for the purchase of two long boards and two kayaks for self-checkout on Quincy Bay in coordination with the park district and the Quincy Boat Club.