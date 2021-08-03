QUINCY — Two projects eligible for federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act were recommended for approval by the Adams County Executive Committee on Monday.
Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said the committee agreed to advance an air handling system for the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center and car computers for the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, which would allow deputies to work remotely instead of returning to the office to file paperwork.
Austin added that these projects came out of conversations with each of the county’s department heads to determine their individual needs.
“We’re getting department by department lists together,” Austin said.
Projects are evaluated by Bellwether LLC, a consulting firm hired by the county to determine ARPA eligibility.
The committee also discussed several other projects submitted to Bellwether for review. Infrastructure projects were among some of the rejected proposals.
“Straight infrastructure projects that aren’t health- or access-related are probably going to get a no,” Austin said.
Projects related to transitional or emergency housing, however, may be eligible so long as the money has an immediate, designated use and is not just put aside in a generalized fund. Austin added.
Adams County has received half of its $12.3 million in ARPA funding and will receive the remainder next year. So far, the county has agreed to about $2 million in ARPA-eligible projects.