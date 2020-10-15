STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — For the second time this month, daily COVID-19 cases in Adams County were in the 30s.
The Adams County Health Department reported 33 new cases on Thursday and an increase in active patients from 147 to 163.
The Adams County Health Department confirmed three additional COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 14.
The cases include two males and three females between the ages of 10 and 19, two men in their 20s, one man and two women in their 30s, three men and four women in their 40s, two men and five women in their 50s, one man and two women in their 60s, two women in their 70s, two men and one woman in their 80s and one woman in her 90s.
As of Thursday, 36 individuals from age 10 to their 90s are hospitalized, and four individuals are in the intensive care unit. The seven-day positivity is 10.05%.
Pike County, Ill., reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday: a female between the ages of 10 and 19, one woman and one male in their 30s, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s, a woman and two men in their 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s. Active cases in Pike County increased to 76, with four hospitalizations.
The Hancock County Health Department reported five lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including a man and woman in their 50s, a man and woman in their 60s and a man in his 70s. The county now has 281 cases, 39 active cases and four deaths.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases: four men in their 20s and six females ranging from age 0 to 80. The total number of cases as of Wednesday is 829, with five hospitalizations, 68 active cases and 14 deaths.
An additional COVID-19 death and six new cases were reported in Clark County on Thursday. The health department is reporting 45 active cases and six hospitalizations.
The Shelby County Health Department confirmed eight cases of COVID-19 at South Shelby High School since Oct. 4 and strongly encourages residents to monitor their children for symptoms and seek testing if their children exhibit any symptoms.
Active cases in Monroe County continue to climb and currently are at 24. Pike County, Mo., cases also are on the rise, increasing from 20 on Wednesday to 24.
Lewis County confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19, the most cases in a single day for the county. They include six individuals between 10 and 20, four individuals in their 20s, one individual in their 40s and one individual in their 50s. A total of 29 cases are active, and the county has confirmed 214 cases overall.
Ralls County saw seven new COVID-19 cases since Monday. However, the number of active cases increased from 13 to 21. The county has had 197 cases and currently has four hospitalizations.
The Knox County Health Department confirmed one new case and seven active cases.