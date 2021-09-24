QUINCY — A roughly $330,000 bid to perform dozens of sidewalk repairs and replacements under the 2021 Sidewalk Replacement Project will be up for council approval on Monday.
During Monday’s Central Services Committee meeting, Director of Utilities and Engineering Jeffrey Conte said the city intended to spend between $50,000 and $60,000 on each ward except for Ward 5, which doesn’t have as many sidewalks in comparison.
Although the resolution authorizing the bid states that the project as a whole will consist of repairs and replacements at 28 locations through Quincy, Conte said this list is subject to change as aldermen still can submit requests ahead of the council meeting.
“I tried to pick projects that were the best for the contractor to do and not something central services could do,” Conte said.
Some of the planned sidewalk repairs will be at North 30th from College to Lind and North 12th Street, Conte said at the central services meeting.
The city received seven bids for the sidewalk replacement.
County Contractors in Quincy came in with the low bid of about $330,000 compared to an engineer’s estimate of $350,000. Bids went as high as about $567,000.
In order to allow for projects to continue uninterrupted in the event that changes or modifications are required, an additional 10% over the amount of the bid shall be included.
The council also is expected to vote on a $243,000 bid from Laverdiere Construction out of Macomb for the 2021 Sewer Repair Project.
This project will consist of replacing a failed sewer and a portion of the pavement at Elm from North 15th to North 16th, replacing a sewer cleanout with a manhole in the 2800 block of Kingsridge, replacing a manhole and sewer on Prentis Avenue, replacing the failed pipe culvert under Morton Drive at North Fifth, adding an inlet and storm sewer on North 26th between Cherry and Cedar and adding an inlet and storm sewer at the south end of Northridge.
The bid for the sewer work came in about $80,000 less than the engineer’s estimate.