QUINCY — Bond was set at $350,000 for a Quincy woman accused of stealing a police squad car and two other vehicles during a high-speed chase with law enforcement.
Mercedes N. Patterson, 25, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon for a bond hearing on two separate cases.
In the first case, Patterson is charged theft over $10,000, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal damage to state-supported property, two counts of criminal damage to property, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident with vehicle damage.
In the second case, Patterson is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing to elude a peace officer.
Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Keck recommended that bond be set at $250,000 for both cases.
Public defender Andrew Mays recommended $100,000 for the first case and $75,000 for the second case.
Judge Tad Brenner set bond at $250,000 for the first case and $100,000 for the second case.
Brenner said that although the charges were nonviolent, Patterson engaged in "conduct that puts the public in considerate risk."
Patterson was arrested in the 200 block of Maple after a nearly-four-hour standoff with police.
She is accused of fleeing Adams County sheriff's deputies in a stolen vehicle from Camp Point. After the vehicle struck two parked cars near just north of Fourth and Broadway in Quincy, she allegedly entered a Quincy Police squad car and took off with it.
The squad car was found abandoned in a backyard in the 300 block of Maple.
Chief Deputy Public Defender Chris Pratt was appointed to represent Patterson who will return to court Jan. 3.