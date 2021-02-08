QUINCY — The Quincy City Council unanimously approved the distribution of about $3 million in supplemental budget revenue toward the city’s police and fire pension funds, new financial software upgrades and other projects.
Half of this surplus, which comes from the reimbursement of Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Support funding and other 2020 revenues that exceeded projections, would go towards pensions.
Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, said the city’s annual pension contribution is set to reach $10 million in the next few years and the answer going forward is how to fund that without “cannibalizing” other city department.
“We are going to be looking at this issue every single year when it comes time for pension funding to keep property taxes flat,” Bergman said.
He added that over the last six years, the city has contributed $4 million, including the $1.5 million approved Monday, above and beyond the 90% minimum requirement from the state.
Another $500,000 would go toward the replacement of financial software the city has been using since the 1990s.
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said that new system will be brought before the city before the end of the year.
“Our system is pretty old and there’s a lot of things that we can’t do and other municipalities can do in terms of constituent services because of our old system and we’re going to be able to update that.”
The upgrade is estimated to cost between $800,000 and $1 million.
In addition, about $580,000 would go toward health insurance subsidies and about $240,000 would cover the replacement of a 22-year-old street painting machine.