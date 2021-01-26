QUINCY — About $3 million in supplemental budget revenues is being earmarked for Quincy police and fire pensions, financial software, health insurance subsidies and other projects.
Quincy Comptroller Sheri Ray said the $3 million excess comes from Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Support, or CURES Act funding reimbursed last year plus additional revenue that exceed budget projections for 2020.
Half of this money will go towards police and fire pension funds for this fiscal year.
"It wouldn't be a bailout of next year's pension," Ray said. "It would be an additional pension contribution."
During Monday's finance committee meeting, some aldermen asked why the pension contribution had to be done so quickly and why it couldn't be reserved for pension obligations next fiscal year.
Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, said his hope would be to set the $1.5 million aside and allocate it for the next round of pension funding because the city already takes between $500,000 and $600,000 out of the general fund each year for pensions in order to keep property taxes flat. And due to shortages in video gaming revenue this past year, Bergman said he estimates a $750,000 general fund contribution in 2021.
"In my mind every time and every year that we take $500,000 or $600,000 or $700,000 out of the general fund to keep property taxes flat, what we're doing is we're cannibalizing every other department in this city."
Ray said if it didn't receive additional contributions by next month, Quincy's fire pension fund would have to draw down from the pension's investment funds to fulfill financial obligations until property taxes come in this spring.
"Sometimes, the pension fund doesn't even have the money to pay pensioners each month and we have to draw down the investment," Ray said. "If we can put more money into it, why wouldn't we do that?"
The remaining surplus would go towards a number of projects, including to the replacement of financial software the city has been using since the late 90s. Ray said the upgrade is estimated to cost between $800,000 and $1 million and the city would set aside $500,000 in supplemental revenue for it.
About $240,000 would go towards the replacement of a 22-year-old street painting machine. Ray said this expense was budgeted but was later cut when it was anticipated that revenues would take a bigger hit as a result of COVID-19.
Another $580,000 would go towards health insurance subsidies.