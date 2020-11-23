QUINCY — As the deadline expired for nominating petitions in this spring’s consolidated elections, the city of Quincy was left with four mayoral candidate, three contested aldermanic races and a contested race for township supervisor.
Quincy High School student Brennan Hills was the last of four candidates to file his election paperwork. He now joins former alderman Paul Havermale and Quincy Public Schools board member Michael Troup, who are running as Republicans, and Democrat and Quincy University professor Nora Baldner.
Republican Steve Homan is challenging Republican Alderman John Mast, who is running for the two-year term available in Ward 5. Mast was appointed to the seat in 2019. Alderman Mike Rein is running unopposed for a full term.
Other contested races for city council seats include a 1st Ward race between Democratic Alderwoman Tonia McKiernan and Republican Greg Fletcher as well as a 4th Ward race between Republican Alderman Anthony Sassen and Democrat Jeri Conboy.
Alderman Dave Bauer, a Democrat, is running in the 2nd Ward.
Republican Parker Freiburg is running in Ward 3.
Alderman Richie Reis, a Democrat, is running in the 6th Ward.
Alderman Jack Holtschlag is running in Ward 7.
Quincy Township Supervisor Cindy Brink, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat Bill Burns.
Quincy Township Assessor Lisa Gasko, a Democrat, is seeking reelection.
Deputy city clerk Laura Oakman is running unopposed for city clerk and Treasurer Linda Moore is running unopposed for her position.
Should a primary election be necessary, it will take place on Feb. 23, 2021. Winners of the primary will advance to the April 6, 2021, election.