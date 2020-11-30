Staff Report
QUINCY — Adams County reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 4,775, including 559 active cases and 69 hospitalizations.
Although hospitalizations in Quincy are down from last month, St. Louis media outlets report that some St. Louis-area patients have been transferred to Hannibal or Quincy hospitals due to a lack of space.
Dr. Chris Solaro, chief of medicine for Blessing Health System, wrote in an email that he was aware of one patient with a non-COVID-related health issue that Blessing Health System accepted from a Lake St. Louis hospital. He added that there may be times when Blessing cannot accept transfers due to COVID-19 demand and would have to consider transferring its own patients but it is yet to reach that point.
“We evaluate capacity to accept patients transferred from outside hospitals at least twice daily,” Solaro wrote. “Capacity depends chiefly on available beds and adequate staffing. If we have capacity, and, especially if an outside hospital is wishing to transfer a patient from their emergency department, we will accept the patient.”
Hannibal Regional Hospital declined to comment on whether it has accepted patients transfers from the St. Louis region and whether transfers would have any effect on the hospital’s capacity.
Brown County reported two COVID-related deaths on Monday: a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s. The health department currently is tracking 107 active cases.
In Pike County, 42 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the county’s last update on Wednesday. There are 134 active cases and 21 hospitalizations.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported 81 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday: 26 males up to the age of 80 and 55 females up to the age of 90. This brings the total number of cases to 1,913, including 254 active cases and 25 hospitalizations.
The Lewis County Health Department confirmed 12 additional COVID-19 cases and one COVID-related death on Monday. This brings the total number of cases to 584, including 37 active cases and 10 deaths.
Clark County only confirmed one new COVID-19 case since Friday. The total number of cases is at 469, including 20 deaths. Active cases have dropped to 24, the lowest case count since Oct. 27.
The Scotland County Health Department saw 13 new cases since Friday, bringing the total number up to 232 with 35 active cases.
In Ralls County, 53 new cases and one COVID-related death have been reported since Wednesday. A total of 10 people are hospitalized.
In Monroe County, 40 active cases were reported on Monday.
Pike County, Mo. reported 139 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 17 of which are inmates of the Northeast Correctional Center.