QUINCY — Thirty-three real estate items and seven mobile home items in Adams County are available through a sealed bid auction sale.
The items became available once the county completed its tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2017 and mobile homes that were delinquent for 2018.
By auctioning off these properties, the hope is that they will end up in the hands of owners wishing to maintain the properties and keep the taxes paid.
The minimum bid is $821 for real estate and $900 for mobile homes. Items will be sold to highest sealed bid received by the Adams County Treasurer’s Office, which is in the Adams County Courthouse, 507 Vermont, on or before Aug. 20.
For additional sale information, contact the Auction Sale Department of the Adams County Tax Agent’s Office at 800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744 or by visiting iltaxsale.com. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.