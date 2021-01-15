QUINCY — At the end of the business day on Friday, 48 people cast votes for the 2021 consolidated primary election, Ryan Niekamp, Adams County clerk and recorder, said.
Early voting kicked off on Thursday and after the first day, 30 votes were cast.
Niekamp said the clerk's office is practicing much of the same COVID-19 procedures that were followed during the November general election. This includes one using pens, social distancing floor markers and signs, and placing sanitizer at each polling booth, entrance and election counter.
"Masks are not required to be worn to vote, but I ask that voters do consider wearing them to help keep everyone safe," Niekamp said.
In Quincy, there are contested Democratic and Republican races for mayor.
Quincy Public Schools board member Michael Troup and former Quincy Alderman Paul Havermale are running as Republicans while Quincy University professor Nora Baldner and Brennan Hills are running as Democrats.
The consolidated primary election will be Feb. 23. Winners of the primary will advance to the April 6 election.