QUINCY — Right of way acquisition and additional engineering costs are some of the hurdles that still need to be cleared before reconstruction at the 48th and State intersection may begin.
An engineering contract had been approved in October 2019 for about $214,000. This was to prepare the construction and right of way documentation for the intersection as well as the widening of a quarter-mile stretch of 48th and State.
However, an additional $42,000 was required to complete the design. The fee will cover a number of items that were not factored into the initial design plans, such as street lighting design, traffic detour design, 25 additional plan sheets and the surveying and legal descriptions for two additional parcels.
The Quincy City Council approved the expenditure on Monday.
Jeffrey Conte, director of utilities and engineering, said once the engineering services are completed, there will be a period of time where the city looks to acquire the whole right of way for construction.
“There will be some additional time estimating the costs when the final design is completed,” Conte said.
In 2012, the city hired Poepping, Stone, Bach and Associates to perform an intersection design study for 48th and State, which evaluated the installation of traffic signals and the construction of a roundabout.
It was determined that the reconstruction of the intersection and addition of traffic signals would cost less than a roundabout.
However, maintenance costs for a roundabout would be less than those for traffic signals. There also would be less of a delay with a roundabout, according to the study.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.