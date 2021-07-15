QUINCY — The resurfacing of 48th Street from Maine north to Columbus is tentatively schedule for the fall now that the Adams County Board has appropriated the necessary funds.
On Tuesday, the county board voted to appropriate about $459,000 from its motor fuel tax fund and another $150,000 from the county’s matching tax fund to cover the county share of the project’s costs.
The board also authorized chairman Kent Snider to sign any and all agreements with the Illinois Department of Transportation and the city of Quincy.
Adams County Engineer James Frankenhoff said because the stretch of 48th Street crosses Broadway, IDOT must approve the final plans.
Although ADA compliance will be ensured, Frankenhoff added that there will not be much work near Broadway.
The county board also accepted a low bid from County Contractors Inc. in the amount of about $340,000 on Tuesday to remove a damaged metal culvert and the construction of a concrete deck beam bridge on E. 2200th Street in Liberty that would span a branch of McCraney Creek.
The project was advertised for bids and held a letting on July 7, according to a resolution accepting the bid.
“It will only take about 30 or 40 days, depending on the weather, of course,” Frankenhoff said.
Under a five-year Rebuild Illinois Highway Improvement Program, 31 projects in Adams County covering over 65 miles of roadway at an estimated cost of nearly $77 million are anticipated, according to IDOT.