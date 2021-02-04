QUINCY — When Rodney Hart, owner of Second String Music, found out about the $5,000 emergency grants offered by the city of Quincy in December, he said he was assured by staff that the process would be a “slam dunk” with “no restrictions.”
But after being approved for the grant on Dec. 23, Hart would find out a little over a month later that he would have to repay the money because his business’ acceptance of a separate COVID-19 assistance grant rendered him ineligible.
“We just feel kind of shunned,” Hart said.
In addition to Second String, four other local businesses were notified that they would have to return the money: the Dock, 1021 Bonansinga Drive; Travel House of Quincy, 3011 Maine; QDance Inc., 640 S. Fifth; and Dunnbelly, 4403 Broadway.
In mid-December, the Quincy City Council granted the immediate allocation of $500,000 in grant funding through the Quincy Small Business Emergency Grant program. Because the funds needed to be allocated by the end of 2020, the city created an expedited process to approve as many grants as possible.
In total, 107 Quincy businesses were approved for up to $5,000 in grant funding.
The emergency grant guidelines, which were included as part of the application, said that businesses that receive assistance or a notice of award of assistance under the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Business Interruption Grant (BIG) program would be ineligible.
Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development, said this was a stipulation required by the state.
“It wouldn’t matter to me if they had both (grants), but it’s a state guideline,” Bevelheimer said.
Travel House of Quincy received $110,000 in BIG funding, the Dock received $25,000, Dunnbelly received $20,000 and QDance and Second String each received $5,000.
Although all five businesses ordered to repay the grant funds were awarded BIG funding, Bevelheimer said the city did not receive confirmation of this until DCEO released a full list of awardees in January.
“It’s unfortunate, but on our end, we moved as quickly as possible,” Bevelheimer said.
During the application process, Bevelheimer said he identified five other businesses that had received BIG funding and had to deny their applications.
Hart said he didn’t receive notice that his business was awarded BIG funding until late December and didn’t know about repaying the grant until receiving an email late last week. Since then, Hart said the money has been returned.
“We got humongously impacted,” Hart said. “That five grand wouldn’t have lined our pockets. It’s for our business, which is celebrating 10 years and is an anchor at Fifth and Maine.”
According to the grant application, any business that received an emergency, low-interest loan from the city in 2020 must, if awarded, use the grant funding to repay the loan.
Aside from Second String, all other businesses received a loan in the spring. Therefore, the grant funding these businesses had to return would be added to their existing loan debt.
Brad Dunn, owner of Dunnbelly Bar and Bistro, said he was notified on Tuesday that his grant funding had to be repaid.
“When you try to help as many people as possible in a really enhanced time crunch, I guess that was one of the details that was missed,” Dunn said.
Having received a $10,000 low-interest loan from the city in the spring, Dunn said the $5,000 balance would be added to his loan debt so he wouldn’t have to pay out of pocket.
“It’s unfortunate but again, the administration was just doing everything they could as fast as they could and we appreciate their effort immensely,” Dunn said.
Currently, Bevelheimer said the city is in the process of getting the $500,000 reimbursed by the state.
Before that happens, the state will cross-reference all businesses that received emergency grants with those that received Business Interruption Grants. Bevelheimer said the city will not be reimbursed for any grants awarded to BIG recipients.