QUINCY — As many as 100 Quincy businesses could receive up to $5,000 in grant funding courtesy of the Local CURE’s Economic Support Payments Grants Program by the end of the year.
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said the city was notified on Tuesday that it would receive $500,000 from the program, which is offered by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to provide relief for businesses interruptions related to COVID-19. Applications to the program were made available Monday.
“These have been tough times but I think every business in the city of Quincy has shown that they can innovate when times are tough and they are making it through this and we hope that this $5,000 grant will help make their holiday season a little brighter,” Moore said.
The City Council voted during Monday’s meeting to waive three readings and allow the grand funds to be allocated immediately.
Eligible businesses must be for-profit, privately held, located within the corporate limits of the city, located outside the personal residence of an owner, have been established prior to Jan. 1 of this year, have no more than 50 employees, able to demonstrate economic injury from COVID-19 and not have any outstanding loans from the city of Quincy.
According to the application, any business that received an emergency, low-interest loan from the city in 2020 must, if awarded, use the grant funding to repay the loan.
Ineligible businesses include private clubs or businesses that limit membership for reasons other than capacity, a government-owned business entity and businesses deriving at least 33% of their gross annual revenue from legal gambling activities.
Grants can be used to cover employee wages or benefits, business-related supplies, rent or mortgage for the business, utility payments or business insurance. Expenses the grants cannot cover include employer wages and benefits, employers’ personal expenses, debt incurred prior to March 1, construction and renovations.
A committee of bankers and city council members will determine whether applicants are eligible for grant assistance. Moore said the first committee meeting will be Thursday at 3 p.m.
The application is available on the home page of the Quincy website at quincyil.gov.