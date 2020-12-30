QUINCY — A $500,000 payment from the Local CURE's Economic Support Payments Grants Program was fully distributed to 107 Quincy businesses struggling to make ends meet through the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, 35 businesses were awarded grants ranging from $500 to the maximum $5,000 pending verification of financial paperwork. The 72 other business awarded grants earlier this year received the maximum of $5,000.
The funds needed to be allocated by the end of the year. Eligible businesses should expect to be paid within 10 business days of approval.
$5,000 grants awarded Dec. 29
• IHOP; QDance; Barney's Tavern; The Bodhi Tree; The Dock; Geise Jewel Box; XCEL Performance; For Home and Her; Red Bud Yoga; Basic Kneads; Clingingsmith Countertop; Chiropractic Clinic of Quincy; Thrive Chiropractic; Quincy Racquet and Pickleball Club; Native Wings and Grill; Charlie Ann's Boutique; Jimmy Johns, 45th and Broadway; Created For Motion; Serenity Sleep Solutions; Crush Salon - Katherine Reid; Cloud 9 Salon and Spa; Little Greek Fresh Grill
$4,000 grants awarded Dec. 29
• Crown Me Barbershop
$2,500 grants awarded Dec. 29
• Quality Inn and Suites; The Atrium Hotel; Classic Colors; Johnson Painting and Decorating, RT Auto Center; Rodney Bringer Insurance; Buffalo Prairie Dental; Buffalo Prairie Dental Surgery and Sedation Center; Party Girl; Quincy Tea Company
$500 grants awarded Dec. 29
• The Quincy Complex; The Quincy Cab