QUINCY — The Adams County Board will consider a $50,000 American Rescue Plan Act funding request for a pilot program meant to provide job opportunities for unemployed residents on probation during its Tuesday meeting.
The Adams County Empowered, or ACE program is a partnership between Great River Economic Development Foundation, the Adams County Probation Department and Bella Ease to try and provide meaningful employment for about 100 individuals on probation that are either unemployed or underemployed.
GREDF President Kyle Moore said eligible residents will go to Bella Ease for an initial assessment of their job skills, GREDF and Bella Ease will then place residents with an employer. GREDF and Bella Ease also will work to remove certain employment barriers, such as child care and transportation.
“Why this is a pilot project is we want to see exactly how much work is needed per person because one person may need more invested in them than another,” Moore said.
Participants with an entry level job also will have the opportunity to “earn and learn” by picking up additional skills such as welding, Moore added.
Bella Ease also will offer a mentorship program, which Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha said is a very important aspect of ACE, particularly for younger candidates.
“I know that this could be very positive for probation to have a program, even though there’s a lot of people that bad mouth people being put on probation, I think this will put a positive spin on what probationers are doing for our local economy,” Farha said.
Anthony Foster, director of court services for the probation department, said during last week’s Executive Committee meeting that the pilot program will last six months and the hope is to provide assistance for around 25 eligible residents on probation.
Although there are between 650 and 700 Adams County residents on probation, eligible residents must meet certain requirements, including regular contact with their probation officer.