QUINCY — The Quincy City Council accepted two bids totaling over $515,000 on Monday: one for a project that would help improve the city’s water pressure and distribution and one for the replacement of a collapsed sewer.
The council accepted the low bid from Quincy-based Zanger Excavating LLC in the amount of $362,940.75 for a series of water transmission line projects aimed to improve distribution and provide water for new customers.
Director of Utilities and Engineering Jeffrey Conte said these projects include the installation of a transmission main on Maine Street from 48th to 54th streets to improve pressure on the east side of town. A new main between the 3900 and 4100 blocks of Broadway could allow for commercial development on the south side of Broadway, he added.
A water main extension of approximately 400 feet on Gayla Drive would pick up five new residential customers.
When asked whether the work would result in lower water pressure for existing customers, Conte said it shouldn’t have that effect.
“The intention of all these mains except for one is to improve pressure throughout the distribution system,” Conte said.
The other project would replace a sanitary sewer that collapsed and caused a sinkhole.
Conte said the sewer pipes, which are made of clay, will be replaced with plastic.
“It’s kind of an emergency repair but it’s a good replacement,” Conte said. “That clay pipe is brittle and it breaks fairly regularly.”
Liberty-based D&L Excavating had the low bid for this project in the amount of $152,464.