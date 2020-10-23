STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — A total of 52 new COVID-19 cases, and one additional death, were announced by the Adams County Health Department on Friday.
Although this is the highest daily case count the county has experienced since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the increase was anticipated by the health department following the rollout of rapid testing.
However, the number of active cases dropped from 269 on Thursday to 250 on Friday. Hospitalizations also dropped slightly from 45 to 44, eight of which are in the intensive care unit. The ages of hospitalized patients range from their 30s to their 100s but a majority of positive cases reported on Friday were under 40.
Pike County, Ill., reported two COVID-19-related deaths, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s, and confirmed eight new cases. The health department reported a large decrease in active cases from 163 Thursday to 113 Friday.
The Brown County Health Department confirmed three new cases on Friday: a man in his 80s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 30s. There are 27 active cases, one of which remains hospitalized, and 108 total cases.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases: five men between 30 and 80 and seven women between 20 and 60. Active cases have continued to rise since Oct. 7. The current count is 114 with seven hospitalizations.
The Lewis County Health Department announced five cases: an individual between 10 and 19, an individual in their 20s, on in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. The number of active cases dropped from 44 Thursday to 39 Friday.
Two new cases were reported in Knox County: an individual in their 20s and one in their 30s. Five cases are active as of Friday.
Clark County reported three new COVID-19 cases. Active cases are at 18 with six hospitalizations.
In Shelby County, 117 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. As of Friday, there are 14 active cases and one hospitalization.
In Monroe County, there were 35 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday.