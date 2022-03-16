QUINCY — A $52,200 bid to complete the final portion of the Oakley-Lindsay Center's roof replacement was received by the Quincy Civic Center Authority.
The final portion of the original roof sits over a mechanical area of the building. The only bid for the project came from Goerlich Roofing out of Quincy.
Chris Landwehr, executive director of the OLC, said a few budget amendments have been made to replenish the center's maintenance reserve fund and tourism grant fund. But even with this roofing expense, Landwehr said the maintenance fund should still be in a good place.
Landwehr also provided an update on the OLC's solar project during Wednesday's Quincy Civic Center Authority meeting.
The civic center entered into an agreement with Straight Up Solar last year to install solar panels. The project is estimated to save about 65% on energy annually.
StraightUp Solar installed the panels and the Oakley-Lindsay center would agree to buy electricity.
Landwehr said trial runs of the solar project are being conducted and early reports of its energy production look promising.
"Last week, it was a nice day, it was sunny and we were probably equal to producing enough energy for 30 homes that day," Landwehr said. "So hopefully this works out and we can really see some savings on that."
Landwehr added that the hope is to hold a ribbon cutting some time next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.