QUINCY — A $565,000 contract for engineering and planning services for the second phase of the Quincy Regional Airport’s roughly $30 million runway reconstruction project was tabled Monday following a question over the qualifications of the contractor.
Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, said a page on the contract with Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly, Inc. said they would not be a qualified contractor after December 2020. Therefore, a motion was made to table the resolution authorizing the contract for a week to determine whether the contractor is eligible.
Quincy Regional Airport Director Sandy Shore said after looking at the contract after meeting, an attachment letter that pre-qualified the contractor for the work had a date that was not updated, which led to the confusion.
In August, Shore had announced that the lowest bid for this phase of the project came in at about $7.2 million, approximately $3 million below initial estimates.
However, Shore said the project had to go through a rebidding process due to a few technicalities. But the second phase’s revised estimate of $8.5 million should still be covered by federal grant funding.
“We have a little bit of wiggle room based on some money we didn’t use in the first phase and additional entitlement so we’re confident that we’ll be looking at roughly $8.5 million,” Shore said.
Although this resolution was tabled, the council did approved a $128,000 bid from Rees Construction for the installation of reinforced concrete pipe culverts and flared end sections, the replacement of chain link fencing, surface restoration and other ancillary work.
The council also approved a lease for terminal building office space for Cape Air throughout its four-year contract with the airport.
Cape Air was awarded the contract earlier this year to provide passenger air service. It will offer 36 weekly round trip flights between Chicago O’Hare International Airport and St. Louis-Lambert International Airport.
