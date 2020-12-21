QUINCY — Less than two weeks after his petition to run for local office as a Republican was thrown out, Steve Homan refiled paperwork to run for a two-year 5th Ward alderman seat as an independent.
The Quincy Electoral Board had declared Homan’s initial nominating petition as invalid because it did not include which office he intended to run for. The objection was filed by sitting Alderman John Mast, R-5, who is seeking re-election.
The State Board of Elections’ 2021 Candidates Guide states that the top of a petition, which includes a space to declare your office, “must be completed prior to the circulation of the petition sheet.”
The consolidated general election will be on April 6, 2021.