QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department announced 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,319.
The cases include three males and two females under the age of 10, two males between 10 and 19, five men in their 20s, four men and two women in their 30s, two men and eight women in their 40s, one man and seven women in their 50s, eight men and eight women in their 60s, two men and four women in their 70s, one man in his 80s and two women in their 90s.
There are 269 active cases as of Monday and 50 people between their 20s and 90s are hospitalized, seven of which are in the intensive care unit. The preliminary seven-day positivity rate is at 14.6%.
The Hancock County Health Department reported 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend. There currently are 106 active cases of 408 total cases.
In Missouri, Marion County announced 49 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, including 21 males between 10 and 90 and 28 females as old as 90. Five people are hospitalized and there are 161 active cases, a new high for the county.
Monroe County reported 36 active cases on Monday. A total of 191 cases have been confirmed: 16 symptomatic and 175 symptomatic.
The Shelby County Health Department announced 10 active COVID-19 cases and 129 total cases.
Lewis County confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday. Active cases are up to 67 and there have been six deaths.
The Scotland County Health Department saw seven new cases since Thursday. There are 11 active cases and four hospitalizations.
Pike County, Mo. reported 51 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday.