QUINCY — The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board reversed a 2021 ruling and accepted a certificate of need application for a $61 million hospital proposal from Quincy Medical Group on Tuesday.
The project would consist of 25 medical surgical beds, three obstetric beds, three operating rooms, one procedure room, a post-anesthesia care unit, laboratory, pharmacy and imaging department. QMG estimates that the hospital could pay for itself in nine years.
With the board's approval, QMG can begin construction on the hospital, and a three-bed birthing center, at the Quincy Town Center.
QMG CEO Carol Brockmiller said in a news release that she was thrilled by the board's decision, which will ensure quality health care is being provided for generations.
"Since we first announced our plans for the QMG Hospital and QMG Birth Center, the gracious actions of support from our patients, local residents and community partners have helped our concepts become reality in our community," Brockmiller said. "I would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation on behalf of Quincy Medical Group physicians and employees."
The board had rejected QMG's application for the hospital in May 2021, citing that the project would create an unnecessary duplication of services. However, QMG was given an opportunity to appeal so long as they submitted additional documentation two months after the intent to deny was issued.
One of the most significant changes to QMG since the board's denial was a partnership with Duly Health and Care, formerly known as DuPage Medical Group, which was announced in September.
Since then, Blessing officials have claimed there was a lack of transparency regarding the role of Ares Management, which owns Duly and is one of the largest private equity health care firms in the nation. The uncertainty led to Blessing terminating a transfer agreement with QMG regarding the project.
Anne Murphy, outside legal counsel for Blessing Health System, said during a public hearing last month that project is "an attempt by a large national private equity company to set up a cherry-picking, profit-motivated, low-acuity hospital in rural Illinois."
Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of Blessing Health System, said the project does not represent innovation but rather redirects largely commercially insured and lower acuity patients away from Blessing.
"Such cherry picking is not innovation; it is predatory," Kahn said. "Each project would irreparably harm Blessing, which is the designated sole community hospital and lead safety net provider in the region."
Tracey Klein of the Chicago-based Polsinelli law firm, who represents QMG, has maintained that it is an independent physician group and that private equity will not fund or receive profits from the new hospital. One of the only changes was QMG's conversion from a service corporation to a professional limited liability company.
"(QMG) was never set up that way," Klein said. "It was set up as an Illinois not-for-profit (and) that means no profits and no dividends are returned to anybody."
With the approval of the hospital, QMG CEO Carol Brockmiller said there is a commitment to redeploy 13 to 18 medical and surgical beds between Memorial Hospital in Carthage and Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville.
Blessing leadership released a statement expressing their disappointment in the approval of an "unnecessary" hospital and birthing center.
"Throughout this process, our unrivaled commitment to care for our communities and patients has never wavered," the statement read. "Unfortunately, the state board’s approval of both the QMG Hospital and birthing center will put these vital services at risk, including the impending loss of the only Sole Community Hospital status in the region."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.