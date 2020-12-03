CANTON, Mo. — A $710,000 bid from Whiston Construction out of Canton, Mo., to renovate and expand a property at 400 Lewis St., which will be the site of Canton’s new city hall, was accepted by the Board of Aldermen during a special meeting Wednesday.
The city evaluated bids from two companies: Whiston and Palmyra-based Bleigh Construction Co. Whiston had the lowest base bid by $67,000 and the lowest bid with selected alternates by $66,355.
The base bid from Whiston was for $700,000 but an additional $18,000 will be spent to remove the existing roofing and install new felt and roofing for the building. An $8,000 reduction related to exterior insulation also was taken as an alternate, dropping the bid to $710,000.
The current city hall building at 106 N. Fifth St. houses the Canton Police Department and all other municipal offices. But with the municipal courtroom and council chambers on the second floor, Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips said the building does not provide a lot of accessibility for residents with disabilities.
Plans to make the city hall building more functional have been in talks for decades. Although renovations to the Fifth Street building have been discussed, Phillips said a good opportunity to relocate presented itself.
The Lewis Street building was acquired last year for $150,000 and will provide additional storage for office staff and greater space for public records, Phillips said.
In addition to reroofing, Phillips said the existing building will be extended 16 feet out, a paved parking lot will be added and a clock tower will be built. The thickness of the concrete used for the parking lot is still under discussion because there will be a lot of delivery and garbage trucks crossing the lot, he added.
“We want to make sure it’s done right the first time,” Phillips said.
Depending on the weather, Phillips said work could start by the end of the year, but it might not be until spring when the project is in full swing. The goal is to finish the work by winter of next year.
Last year, the board approved a resolution authorizing the city to sell up to $1.7 million in “certificates of participation,” which would allow the city to reimburse itself for the renovations and other capital expenditures. Phillips said the financing offered a method to renovate the buildings that was responsible to the taxpayers.