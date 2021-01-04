Staff Report
QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department confirmed 75 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total case count to 6,688.
Currently, there are 589 active cases. A total of 55 individuals ranging in age from their 40s to 90s are hospitalized, eight of which are in the intensive care unit.
The Pike County Health Department confirmed 33 new COVID-19 cases and the COVID-related death of a man in his 80s since its last update on Thursday. There have been 1,416 positive cases in the county, including 109 active cases, 18 hospitalizations and 39 deaths.
The Hancock County Health Department announced 21 new cases and one COVID-related death since Jan. 1. There have been 1,372 total cases and 27 total deaths. Active cases dropped to 181, which is the lowest case count since early November.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department announced 85 new cases: 39 males up to the age of 100 and 46 females ranging in age from 10 to 100. The county reported 3,151 total cases, including 234 active cases and 12 hospitalizations.
In Lewis County, 38 new COVID-19 cases have been reported since Thursday. Currently, there are 71 active cases.
The Clark County Health Department reported one new case since its last update on Thursday. Active cases are down to 11 and no one is hospitalized as of Monday.
The Knox County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases since its last update on Wednesday. Currently, there are 37 active cases.
The Ralls County Health Department confirmed 33 new cases since its last update on Wednesday. There are 73 active cases and five hospitalizations.
Pike County, Mo. announced 68 active cases of COVID-19, three of which is an inmate of the Northeast Correctional Center.