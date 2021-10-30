QUINCY — Friday was the last day the Adams County Health Department offered its drive-thru testing service.
Since it started in November 2020, the Health Department’s COVID-19 rapid testing program has administered over 75,000 tests, according to department spokeswoman Emily Andrews.
The department said that there are many more COVID-19 resources and testing locations available to the community since the drive-thru program’s inception.
The COVID-19 Tracking System, which monitored active cases of COVID-19 in Adams County and COVID-related hospitalizations, will no longer be maintained as well.
The Health Department announced earlier this month that the dashboard has served the county well to efficiently communicate data throughout the pandemic. However, with the vaccine helping to combat case counts and COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths, the county does not feel that it is crucial to keep these statistics current.
Although rapid testing will end, the health department’s COVID-19 immunization clinic will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Individuals beginning their COVID-19 vaccination should bring their insurance card and photo ID.
If they are receiving a COVID-19 booster, they should bring an insurance card, photo ID and COVID-19 vaccination record card.
Community members still wishing to be tested are encouraged to contact their local medical care provider or pharmacy.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccination service offered by the county, visit www.co.adams.il.us/health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.