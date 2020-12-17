QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department confirmed 76 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count up to 5,670.
As of Thursday, there are 599 active cases and 51 hospitalizations, 11 of which are in the intensive care unit. The preliminary seven-day positivity rate is at 6.28%.
The Brown County Health Department confirmed the COVID-related death of a man in his 70s on Thursday, making it the sixth death in the county. Two additional cases, 57 active cases and two hospitalizations also were reported.
In Pike County, 10 new cases were confirmed, bringing the case count to 1,225. The county has 120 active cases and 16 hospitalizations.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department confirmed three COVID-related deaths and 41 additional cases: 12 males up to 90 years of age and 29 females ranging in age from 10 to 80. The total number of deaths is 39. A total of 314 active cases and 21 hospitalizations also were reported.
The Lewis County Health Department confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases and 54 active cases.
The Clark County Health Department reported five new cases, bringing the total case count to 547, and 20 active cases.
The Shelby County Health Department reports two more COVID-related deaths and 18 new cases since its last update on Monday. There have been 443 total cases, including 28 active cases, two hospitalizations and six deaths.
In Monroe County, there are 36 active COVID-19 cases and 487 total cases.
Pike County, Mo., announced 105 active cases of COVID-19, six of which are inmates of the Northeast Correctional Center.