QUINCY — City officials are looking to invest about $76,000 into completing sidewalks on North 24th Street between Northbrook and Southbrook.
By connecting the sidewalk, the goal would be for residents to have easier access to the Bill Klingner Trail.
Alderman Jack Holtschlag, D-7, who serves on Quincy’s Central Services Committee, said Million Construction out of Quincy came in with the lowest bid out of four contractors at $76,795.
The committee agreed on Monday to move forward with this bid.
Cullan Duke, vice president of Friends of the Trails, said his organization offered to fund half of the project’s costs through grant money. Friends of the Trails also paid for a topographical survey that was used for the design phase of the project.
“I think it’s a good cooperative project that will connect residential neighborhoods to the trail,” Duke said.
The city is also attempting to perform another sidewalk addition on North 12th Street near Kochs Lane.
This project, which would cost around $1 million, would include the installation of sidewalks on both sides of a portion of North 12th Street, curb improvements and pavement patching.