QUINCY — A contract with Veregy, an energy services company out of Missouri, to design and construct a solar array at the Quincy Regional Airport at a net cost of about $841,000 will be up for a council vote on Monday.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup referenced the solar project during a speech at the Great River Economic Development Foundation’s annual meeting on Thursday as one of several upcoming investments to reduce city expenses and add revenue without taxation.
Veregy had been selected for energy consultation services for Quincy in December 2020.
The company determined that the airport would be an optimal location for a solar array and was awarded solar renewable energy credits for a solar project in July.
These energy credits are a state incentive whose value is equal to the energy generated over a 15-year period times a price set by the Illinois Power Agency. This is done as a way to establish a monetary value to the environmental benefits of a solar project.
According to the resolution, self-generated solar power is expected to reduce the airport’s monthly utility costs and reliance on the general fund at a guaranteed rate of $37,480 in the first year.
Veregy also guarantees that the city will save the total net cost in the first 16 years. By the end of the 30-year warranty period, the projected general fund savings will be about $2.1 million.
The City Council also will vote on a contract with Balance Solar LLC out of Lincolnshire to own, maintain and insure the proposed solar array for six years.
According to this resolution, Balance Solar will pay 15% of project costs to own the array will will pay all maintenance and insurance costs through the six-year term.
At the end of this period, Balance Solar will donate the system to the city at no cost.
