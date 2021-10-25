QUINCY — A roughly $973,000 bid from Laverdiere Construction out of Macomb to perform the 2021 Concrete Repair Project was approved by the Quincy City Council on Monday.
The project will consist of the patching of concrete pavement, fire hydrant replacements and new sewer manholes at six different locations throughout the city.
Quincy Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said the work will include repairs at 27th and Cedar near Titan International, but most work is on the southeast side of town.
“Then we have scattered pavement areas in the 5th Ward where the pavements were built 20 or 30 years ago and there’s been some damage due to either salt in the cracks or other areas where there’s spalling going on that needs to be replaced,” Conte said.
With the joint damage that currently exists, Conte said the damage will only get worse the longer it sits until the entire pavement needs to be replaced. But by removing the spalled panels, the pavements life could be extended for decades.
With the busy schedule of local contractors, Conte suspected that a lot of the work will carry over to the spring but did not have a definitive start date for any project.
The council also approved a special use permit to operate a cafe with delivery options at the former Adams Elementary School building on 2001 Jefferson.
The cafe, which was proposed by Christina Griffin, would operate in the cafeteria of the former school and would seat about 30 people. The space already had been used as a prep kitchen for a mobile food truck for months.
The proposal was amended earlier this month to prohibit the business from selling alcohol or allowing video gaming machines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.