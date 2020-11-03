STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department on Tuesday reported a staggering 99 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily case count since the pandemic began, and the COVID-related death of a woman in her 90s.
The tally brings the total number of cases to 2,418 and the number of deaths to 27 after it was discovered that a female in her 80s who died of COVID-19 did not live in Adams County.
Although the number of hospitalized people rose to 62, including eight in the intensive care unit, active cases dropped from 269 on Monday to 237 Tuesday. The seven-day positivity rate is 15.16%.
The Hancock County Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 421 with 115 active cases.
An outbreak also was reported at Hickory Grove Supportive Living Facility. The facility is not allowing face-to-face visitors at this time, and the health department is conducting contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed. Residents who have tested positive are being closely monitored.
Pike County, Ill., reported five new cases: two women in their 20s, one man in his 50s and two men in their 60s. The county’s active cases also dropped from 127 on Monday to 95 on Tuesday. A total of 10 people are hospitalized.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday: 20 men between 20 and 90, and 17 females between 10 and 90. Six people are hospitalized, and the county has 170 active cases.
The Clark County Health Department reported 13 new COVID-cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 241. There are 68 active cases, six hospitalizations and seven deaths.
The Knox County Health Department added five new COVID cases: one person between the ages of 11 and 20, and four between 51 and 60. Active cases now are up to 15.
Lewis County confirmed six new COVID-19 cases. Active cases dropped from 67 on Monday to 57 Tuesday.
Pike County, Mo. announced 53 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. To date, eight deaths have been reported in the county.