QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported a drop in active COVID-19 cases from 65 on Friday to 42 on Monday.
No new cases were reported, keeping the total number of cases at 8,041. Four individuals ranging in age from their 60s to their 80s are hospitalized, one of which is in the intensive care unit.
The Hancock County Health Department confirmed 11 new cases during the first full week of March. This brings the total number of cases to 1,687, including 10 active cases and on hospitalization.
The Pike County Health Department reported four new cases since its last update on Friday. A total of 15 cases are active, and no one is hospitalized.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The total number of cases stands at 3,575, including 22 active cases and one hospitalization.
No new cases were reported by the Clark County Health Department on Monday. There is only once active case and no hospitalizations.
The Monroe County Health Department reported no active COVID-19 cases on Monday.