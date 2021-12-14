QUINCY — The Adams County Board accepted a fiscal 2022 tax levy during Tuesday’s meeting that would require a 0.72% increase to the county’s tax rate.
During Monday’s Finance Committee meeting, committee chairman Bret Austin said the county was able to set close to a tax levy thanks to a 3.35% increase in the county’s equalized assessed valuation, which shows that a lot more property is being used productively.
“That’s the third year in a row (of) a three-plus percentage raise,” Austin said. “Being in real estate myself, I wouldn’t expect that to continue forever.”
Although the county can levy for certain bond repayments, Austin said those obligations were not included in 2022 levy because other tax revenues are set up to pay down these debts.
The fiscal 2022 tax levy was accepted without opposition.
The County Board also accepted a reapportioned county map on Tuesday.
According to 2020 Census data, the county’s fourth district in eastern Quincy saw a 12% increase in population while the first district to the southwest decreased by about 7%.
Due to this, several precinct changes were made to keep each county district’s population within a 5% margin of error.
A precinct running from Ohio to Broadway and 12th to 14th was moved from the third district to the first district, a precinct running from Oak to Chestnut and 12th to 18th, was moved from the third district to the second and a section of a precinct from 24th to 27th and Maine to Broadway was moved from the fourth district to the third.
