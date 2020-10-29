QUINCY — In the only contested Adams County Board race in 2020, incumbent Barbara Fletcher of District 2 faces Democrat Susan Gribler, who each have their own thoughts on the county’s COVID-19 response, revenue streams and other countywide issues.
Fletcher, who is serving her first term after being appointed to fill the seat vacated by Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp, said she is running to give back to a community that has been very good to her and this is a wonderful way to do it. Although she’s only been at the job for a few months, Fletcher serves on the public health and safety committee, which overlooks the coroner’s office, emergency medical services and the sheriff’s department.
“I think that’s a valuable position I’m holding,” Fletcher said.
Gribler, who was formerly a ward alderman in Warsaw, Ill., said she is running because she has the time to contribute and has skills she trusts to be an asset to the county, including her passion for public health in the area of food safety. She added that one focus of her tenure as alderman was budget analysis.
“Bottom line is that I can be counted on to make open-minded and fair decisions regarding county business and will be available to the citizens of Adams County whenever or wherever I am needed,” Gribler said.
Fletcher said one of the biggest issues facing the county is the loss of tax funding from businesses moving out of Quincy.
“We have to look at different ways of bringing in income to the county without raising property taxes,” Fletcher said. “We don’t want to do that but at the same time, we have to be able to pay for services, and the loss of sales tax revenue has been a real problem for us.”
To increase revenues, Gribler said she thinks the county should look at opportunities to secure outside contracts to house state and federal prisoners.
Regarding the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gribler said the county could be doing more to educate residents about the virus and enforce guidelines set forth by local, state and national epidemiologists.
Fletcher, meanwhile, said she thinks Adams County Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch and the health department have done as good a job as they possibly can with the restraints being put on communities by the state.
“They have to follow state mandates and doing they’re doing their best, given state regulations and rules,” Fletcher said.
The county also is looking into and offering any assistance it possibly can to businesses struggling during the pandemic, Fletcher added.
“In some cases, we’ve had difficulty finding people willing to take it,” Fletcher said.